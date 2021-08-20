Shots fired during large fight near Chamberlain High School in Tampa, police say

Shots were fired during a large fight near Chamberlain High School in Tampa Friday afternoon, according to police.

The brawl broke out at a gas station across the street from the school around 3:30 p.m., said Rose Angelakopoulos, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department. No students were involved, she said.

During the fight it was reported that possible gunshots had been heard, police said.

Investigators were able to recover some shell casings in the area, but no shooting victims were found at the scene or at area hospitals, Angelakopoulos said.

One woman was arrested in connection to the fight, Angelakopoulos said, but the nature of the charges the woman might face are not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.