Shots fired during police chase that started at Columbia Center Blvd. parking lot

Shots were fired during a police chase along Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick Monday morning.

Kennewick police and deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office both arrived at the Circle K convenience store parking lot at Columbia Center Boulevard and West Deschutes Avenue about 10:30 a.m.

They reported finding a man slumped over the wheel of a car in the convenience store’s parking lot and also saw a gun inside the car, said Lt. Jason Erickson of the sheriff’s office.

They got the man out of the car, but he sprinted to the north across West Deschutes Avenue toward the Village at Grandridge apartment complex.

Law enforcement officers gave chase and shots were fired, although who fired shots was not immediately known.

The man who ran from police surrendered and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, Erickson said. No information was immediately available on whether he had been wounded.

No law enforcement officers were injured and no information was available on whether any cars, apartments or buildings in the area were hit with bullets.

Officers gather to investigate a shooting incident at the Circle K near the Village at Grandridge Apartments on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick on Monday.

The Regional Special Investigation Unit was called in to investigate, with Pasco Police Capt. Jeff Harpster leading the investigation.

The southbound lanes of Columbia Center Boulevard were blocked as of noon and were expected to remain closed for a couple of hours.

Much of the Circle K parking lot and the apartment complex parking lot were roped off with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.