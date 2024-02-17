Shots fired during Riverside jewelry store smash-and-grab

Multiple shots were fired during a smash-and-grab robbery at a Riverside jewelry store Saturday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the reported robbery at about 11 a.m. at the Canyon Crest Towne Center. Authorities believe at least two suspects stole jewelry from the store while firing multiple shots.

The suspects fled before police arrived, authorities said.

No injuries were reported. Video from the scene showed multiple bullet holes in the store’s windows.

