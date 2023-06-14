Shot fired at clerk during robbery at Burien gas station

A clerk is shaken after a group of armed robbers held up a gas station in Burien early Wednesday.

It happened at the Speedway Express at 303 Southwest 148th Street near the Burien Transit Center and Safeway.

At around 4 a.m., four men arrived in a white, four-door car with black rims.

The suspects walked into the store, went directly to the clerk, and demanded money from the cash register, according to the employee.

When the clerk refused, one of the robbers fired at him but missed. The bullet hit a window.

At that point, the employee cooperated. The robbers got away with about $140.

We talked to a man nearby who said he heard a gunshot.

“I remember hearing the gunshot. I looked over there, I said, ‘That’s kind of weird,’ and then I turn my head again and at the last second I seen one of the last guys jump in the car and they sped away,” said Cean O’Brien.

King County Sheriff’s deputies are reviewing surveillance video.

The clerk said he is rattled but is thankful he can go home to his wife and children.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

