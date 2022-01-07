Shots fired during robbery at Los Banos market. Police say employee assaulted by masked men

Los Banos police are on the lookout for two suspects who robbed a market, firing shots inside the store.

The El Amigo Market in the 700 block of G Street was robbed on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to a department news release.

Police say the two men, who were wearing masks, entered the store before 5:30 p.m..

The robbers assaulted one employee and fired shots at the business owner, who was not injured. Both men took cash from the store and ran east on foot.

Los Banos police ask anyone with information about this crime to call Detective Luis Castellanos at (209) 827-7070.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 209-827-2545 or go to www.losbanos.org.