Shots fired during Tukwila gas station robbery

An armed robber fired shots during a gas station robbery on Friday morning in Tukwila, according to police.

At about 1:06 a.m., Tukwila officers responded to a report of an armed robbery with shots fired at the 76 gas station in the 13000 block of Interurban Avenue South.

Multiple officers responded to the scene, but the suspect had already fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

According to surveillance video, the suspect entered the store and immediately fired a shot, then fired several more times while threatening the clerk and fled with cash from the register.

Investigators are working to determine if the incident is tied to other similar incidents in the area.

If you have information, please contact Tukwila police at tips@tukwilawa.gov or call 206-241-2121.