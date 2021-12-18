Shots fired in family violence in Plainfield

Shots were fired early Saturday morning in a family violence incident in Plainfield, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Police received multiple 911 emergency calls at about 6:15 a.m. concerning shots discharged on Second Street.

“Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that shots had been fired during a family violence altercation over a child,’' police said in a statement. “No injuries were sustained during the altercation, but it was confirmed that the suspect brandished and discharged a firearm in the direction of the residence, which was occupied by two adults and three children.’'

A male suspect, who was not named, escaped from the scene before officers arrived. He “is also believed to have been involved in three separate incidents previously reported during the early morning hours on December 18th regarding damaged property at various locations within the town of Plainfield,’' police said.

Those with further information can call the Plainfield police or the anonymous tip line at 860-564-7065.

