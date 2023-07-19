Shots fired at Fayetteville gas station employees Tuesday

A man, upset over not being allowed back into a Fayetteville gas station he'd ripped off the day before, fired shots at employees Tuesday, according to police.

The trouble began Monday, the Fayetteville Police Department said, when the man went into the Circle K on Raeford Road near Strickland Bridge Road and stole items. When he returned the following day at lunchtime, the manager refused to serve him, police said.

"At this time, the individual became irate and began to throw items at the employees before firing his weapon at employees," a release said.

The shooting was followed by a verbal argument and then the individual fired his weapon again, police said. No injuries were reported. A description of the shooter was not released.

The case is being investigated by the Police Departments Aggravated Assault Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Glass at 910- 605-1957.

