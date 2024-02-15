Shots fired at a Florida mall on Valentine’s Day. Here’s what we know a day later

Yesterday was Valentine’s Day and the sixth anniversary of the tragic Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. So it may have felt familiar for some when they first heard (or read) “shots fired at the Gardens Mall" on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, February 14 around 2:30 p.m., shots rang out at the Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens. The mall was locked down by 3 p.m.

One witness told the Palm Beach Post that “It sounded like someone mag-dumped."

The Palm Beach Gardens Police announced that it was “Not an active shooter event and does not appear to be a random shooting.” As of Thursday morning, no injuries, fatalities or arrests have been announced or confirmed by Gardens police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Here’s what we know about the shots fired at the Gardens Mall on Valentine’s Day.

Was there a shooting in Florida on Valentine’s Day this year?

Yes. There were shots fired at the Gardens Mall yesterday, but it’s unclear who the suspect is or what the motivation was.

“It was not clear whether anyone was injured in the shooting, or whether anyone was under arrest or taken in for questioning,” The Palm Beach Post reported from the scene. “Police did not make a spokesperson available to take questions.”

Some shoppers and employees were able to make it out of the mall before it was locked down, others hid in break rooms and bathrooms until the police came to safely escort them out.

Every car leaving the mall was searched and most people were leaving the scene by about 6 p.m.

What are police saying about the Valentine's Day shooting at a Florida mall?

Gardens police didn't provide a spokesperson for yesterday's incident, but their social media has been posting updates as the situation develops.

Here are the three announcements The Palm Beach Gardens police made on social media regarding the Gardens Mall shooting:

There are reports of shots being fired at the Gardens Mall. First responders are on scene and investigating. The mall is on lockdown at this time. — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) February 14, 2024

The Gardens Mall is now secure but will remain closed for business for the rest of the evening. We are in the process of escorting the last remaining employees and customers out of the mall. Gardens Police are following up on investigative leads into potential suspect(s). — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) February 14, 2024

The incident at the The Gardens Mall this afternoon was not an active shooter event and does not appear to be a random shooting. The scene is secure and the investigation is ongoing. We appreciate the rapid law enforcement and fire response from our local public safety partners. — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) February 14, 2024

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Here's what police said about the Gardens Mall shooting on Valentine's