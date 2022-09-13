Shots fired following chase with stolen car in York County, deputies say

A chase involving a stolen car has ended with shots fired in York County Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.

A heavy police presence could be seen just after 5:30 p.m. on Cherry Road. Authorities have not said who fired the shots at this point.

ALSO READ: Troopers: Woman accused of stealing Shelby police car, leading high-speed cross-county chase

The sheriff’s office said one person was hurt and taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

UPDATE: One person has been injured and taken to the hospital.

This is a very active scene and early on in the investigation. Follow us for factual updates. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/X07gLGQFBx — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) September 13, 2022

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more details about what led to the chase and the shots fired.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Tractor-trailer leads troopers on chase before striking patrol vehicles and overturning, NCSHP says)







