Man in custody after standoff with police at Ubee's restaurant near U of M, FOX13 station

University of Memphis reported that a man believed to have shot at a local news outlet's station was placed into custody near the campus Tuesday afternoon on Highland Street and Mynders Avenue.

In an automated text to students, sent just before 1:20 p.m., University of Memphis said the "suspect is in custody. Crime scene will remain active for some time and Highland should still be avoided."

Memphis Police Department tweeted officers are at Ubee's restaurant, 521 S. Highland St., with a "potential armed party."

Officers are on the scene of a potential armed party at Ubee's located at 521 South Highland. We ask that everyone stay out of the area until the situation has been resolved. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 2, 2023

"We ask that everyone stay out of the area until the situation has been resolved," MPD tweeted. Highland was closed from Southern Ave. to Midland Ave.

FOX13 News' station, which is near Ubee's, reported that the bullet "fell outside of the front door of the lobby," when "a shot was fired at the FOX13 station." The shooting, according to FOX13, took place around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

None of the FOX13 staff were injured, their reporting said.

FOX13 reporting said the alleged gunman walked up to a FOX13 employee outside of the gate that surrounds the station and tried to speak with them. Then, FOX13 said, the man showed the employee a gun.

"The FOX13 employee then ended the conversation and left before the suspect went to the front of the building and fired a single shot," the local news outlet's article read.

When the man ran into Ubee's, a Facebook account under the name "Jay Nathan" went on live.

It's not confirmed if the Facebook account belongs to the same suspect police have cornered at Ubee's. The live shows a man inside of what appears to be a bathroom in a business, shouting his insistence to speak with "news people."

Mat Miller, the general manager at Ubee's, said he was not present when the man ran inside the restaurant and locked himself in the bathroom, but that another manager and two cooks were in the building. Miller also said an employee called the police and staff quickly evacuated.

At the beginning of the live, the suspect is heard repeatedly saying, “I need to talk to the news people. I got some information. I need to talk to the news people.”

He attempts to leave the bathroom and is met by shouting from people, likely officers, to drop his weapon.

“I ain’t doing (expletive deleted),” the suspect says repeatedly after going back inside of the locked bathroom.

He continues to demand to talk to news people several times before warning those outside the bathroom that he has “back up on the way.”

“I have information,” he said, “about crooked-ass police officers.”

A short while later, he said, “I need a camera in here now! I’m not doing (expletive deleted), y’all gonna have to kill me.”

He continues to yell for several minutes, asserting his need to talk to FOX13 reporters about alleged evidence pointing to “crooked cops.”

“We tired of these punk-ass police officers!” he said.

The scene on the Highland Strip

Employees who work at businesses located on the Highland Strip told a reporter from The Commercial Appeal that everyone had been evacuated from the area.

A helicopter was spotted in the area, and reporters from various local outlets were pushed further away from the scene. Some apartments were inside the police tape, and residents were asked to stay inside their building or leave the established perimeter.

An MPD mobile command center was stationed on Walker Avenue and Highland just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A Humvee approached Ubee's around 1:15 p.m., and police could be heard shouting for an ambulance to be let through. Moments later, a stretcher was taken into the restaurant and shouts coming from their directions.

Katherine Burgess and Micaela Watts contributed to this report.

