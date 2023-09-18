Shots fired at Frayser McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to reports of shots fired at a McDonald’s in Frayser.

Memphis Police responded to the McDonald’s on Frayser Boulevard near Range Line Road sometime before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say no one was injured. McDonald’s owner and operator Alex Pina released a statement on the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those involved, and we are thankful that no one was injured in this incident. The safety and well-being of our crew, customers and the community remains our priority, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”

There is no word on whether anyone was arrested or detained.

