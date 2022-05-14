Shots fired in Frederick, houses struck

May 14—Bullets struck two houses in Frederick early Friday morning, according to the Frederick Police Department.

None of the occupants were injured, police said in a news release shared Saturday. FPD spokesman Allen Etzler in a text message confirmed the incident occurred May 13.

Police received reports of shots fired at about 1 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Jubal Way, which is near Monocacy Boulevard, the release said. Upon arrival, officers found "numerous bullet shell casings," according to the release.

Two suspects may have fled south by foot on Jubal Way toward Waterside Drive, the release said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Detective Matthew Irons at 301-600-2140 or by emailing mirons@frederickmdpolice.org. To remain anonymous, contact FPD's tip line at 301-600-8477.

Police ask residents in the area with cameras to check their surveillance systems and contact Irons if they see any footage that may be helpful to the investigation.

