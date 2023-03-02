Shots fired on I-94, drivers engaging in 'road rage behavior,' Milwaukee sheriff's office says

Two closures due to shots fired on freeways in the Milwaukee area have now been confirmed just hours apart on Wednesday.

Two drivers who engaged in "road rage behavior" before one driver fired shots multiple times toward a vehicle closed down Interstate 94 near the Stadium Interchange Wednesday morning, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. on westbound I-94 between 35th Street and the Stadium Interchange.

A statement from the sheriff's office states two drivers were engaging in "reckless driving, cutting one another off, and making offensive hand gestures" prior to the initial shots being fired.

Moments later, as the vehicles approached the Mitchell Boulevard offramp, the shooter reportedly fired toward the other vehicle several times more, the sheriff's office said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The apparent shooter, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, is currently in police custody after an investigation led deputies to an address, where they located the vehicle, conducted a "high risk" traffic stop and took the man into custody.

The incident closed 94 westbound to the east-to-south ramp in the Stadium Interchange for roughly 30 minutes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The sheriff's office needed to close 94 westbound at 35th Street around 1 p.m. for roughly 90 minutes so the agency could conduct an investigation, a spokesperson said.

