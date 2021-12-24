Shots fired Friday at Alexandria Mall, suspects in custody

At least two suspects have been taken into custody in relation to a Friday afternoon shooting at the Alexandria Mall.

Police say this is an isolated incident involving an ongoing dispute between two subjects and that the scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Several vehicles parked on the lot were struck by gunfire. There are currently no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and arrests are pending.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

