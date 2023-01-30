Yuma high school lockdown lifted as police apprehend suspected shooter

A lockdown has been lifted at Gila Ridge High School as police bring a suspect into custody that allegedly fired shots in the parking lot.

A lockdown has been lifted at Gila Ridge High School and the surrounding area after police brought into custody someone suspected of firing shots in the Yuma high school's parking lot.

Early Monday morning, Yuma police asked people to shelter in place as they searched for a suspect who fled on foot after firing shots in a parking lot at Gila Ridge High School.

No injuries had been reported. The Yuma Police Department asked people to stay clear of the area while police attempted to locate the subject.

The Yuma Police Department released a video statement at about 11 a.m. noting that two students were injured, but not from gunshot wounds.

Just before 9 a.m. Monday, Arizona Western College asked students to shelter in place, lock down and stay off of the Yuma campus. The college is near the high school campus where the shooting took place. Their lockdown was lifted just after 11 a.m. and classes for Monday were canceled or switched to online platforms.

The Yuma Police Department has one suspect in custody and is believed to have identified the second suspect.

