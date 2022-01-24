Shots fired in Hamlet armed robbery

Jan. 24—HAMLET — A suspect committed an armed robbery at the Speedway convenience store on Hamlet Avenue Monday morning, resulting in a clerk firing their handgun at the suspect.

"Currently, we do plan to have a higher presence in the area while also providing services to the city as call volume allows," said Sergeant Anthony Zeppetella in an email, adding that this is a high-priority case.

At 4:07 a.m., the suspect arrived in the store wearing a camouflage mask.

According to a Facebook post by the Hamlet Police Department, the suspect revealed their gun and demanded money.

After the robbery, the suspect allegedly ran behind the store toward neighboring apartments. Then, the clerk fired a handgun twice and called the police.

"Detectives will be working on this case this morning," reads the Facebook post.

There have been two robberies in the last month at the Speedway store. At this time, Zeppetella said these incidents appear to be unrelated.

This is a developing story.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]