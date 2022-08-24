Shots fired at home after four stabbed in fight outside school in Falls

Four people were stabbed outside a school and shots were fired into a home in Falls on Tuesday night.

Lt. Henry Ward said there was a fight between two groups outside Penn Valley Elementary School about 11:45 p.m. Four people between the ages of 17 and 24 were stabbed, the lieutenant said.

The groups split up, and one of the groups went back to a home on Willow Drive. A car pulled up and fired about a dozen shots into the home then fled the scene, according to Ward. No one was struck by gunfire.

The four stabbing victims were taken to area hospitals where they were listed in critical condition shortly after the stabbing. Ward said Wednesday afternoon that two of them were treated and released.

He did not know the conditions of the remaining two at that time.

Ward said none of the people involved have been cooperating with investigators.

The lieutenant said police had heard it may have been over a dispute that started on social media, however investigators are still looking into that.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gregory Small at 215-949-9100 ext. 426.

