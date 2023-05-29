Shots fired into a home in Jacksonville Beach, no one hurt, police say

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home on Monday morning.

Police responded around 6:40 a.m. to the 700 block of 2nd Avenue South, which is about three blocks south of Beach Boulevard.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, JBPD said.

The investigation is active and detectives are on scene, police said, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

