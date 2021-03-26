Shots fired into home in north Huntsville, no injuries reported

Joseph Brown, The Huntsville Item, Texas
·1 min read

Mar. 26—Huntsville Police say shots were fired into a home on the north side of Huntsville Thursday evening.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the 700 block of 6th Street around 9:30 p.m. with a report of shots being fired into a residence. When officers arrived they say that they noticed 9 mm casings on the roadway.

According to reports, the victim was in their living room with their children when they heard multiple gun shots. They grabbed their children and went to the floor, avoiding any injuries. Police say that they noticed several bullet holes in the right side of the residence.

The victims had reported seeing a gray 4-door vehicle leaving the scene, which officers later detained. The weapon and a small amount of marijuana were found in the vehicle.

Huntsville Police spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes says that detectives have two suspects in mind, but no arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

