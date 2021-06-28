Shots fired at home in Scarborough early Monday morning

Jun. 28—Shots were fired at a home in Scarborough early Monday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. at 3 Stoneridge Drive, which is off Route 77. No one was injured.

Scarborough police said an undetermined number of shots were fired at the home from the street. Officers responded and spent several hours at the scene gathering evidence.

Police have not identified any suspects but said there is no threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation.

