Shots fired into home in Scranton's Green Ridge section

Jan. 18—City police are investigating gunshots fired into a home in the city's Green Ridge section early Wednesday.

Numerous rounds were fired into the residence at 624 Deacon St. around 3:15 a.m., Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said.

No one one was injured, he said.

The person who fired the shots apparently left on foot after the incident, Lukasewicz said.

Police are looking for neighborhood residents with security cameras that might have captured footage helpful to investigators, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 570-348-4134.

— DAVID SINGLETON