Shots fired in The Hotel Ithaca parking lot; Police searching for suspects

The Ithaca Police Department is searching for two males in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of The Hotel Ithaca on Wednesday night.

At about 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of The Hotel Ithaca, located at 222 South Cayuga St. After speaking with witnesses and locating evidence, the officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place. Evidence included multiple spent bullet casings and unexpended rounds of ammunition.

Police stated that there are no known injuries or victims.

Witnesses observed two males wearing dark clothing fleeing the shooting scene on foot.

IPD states that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and encourages anyone who has information regarding this incident to contact the Ithaca Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tipline

Weather:Heat advisory in Tompkins County: See high temps, where to stay cool

Public safety:Ithaca police respond to violent Commons assault, domestic violence calls and burglary

Follow Kate Collins on Twitter: @kcollins213. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Shots fired in Hotel Ithaca parking lot, police searching for suspects