Shots fired into house prompts police chase in Dayton; teen in custody

Mar. 4—A police chase ended with a crash involving three vehicles — including a Dayton police cruiser — and a 17-year-old boy being taken into custody Friday morning.

The teen suspect and a woman were both taken to the hospital for minor injuries and have been released, said Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall. The suspect was taken into custody on preliminary felonious assault, failure to comply and discharging a firearm into a habitation charges.

The incident started after a shooting into a residence was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block Pleasant Street. No one was shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

"A short time later officers located the vehicle involved in this incident and attempted to conduct a traffic stop," Hall said. "The 17-year-old male driver of the vehicle did not comply and fled from officers initiating a vehicle pursuit."

The chase ended in the 400 block of South Smithville Road after the teen lost control of the vehicle and crashed, the lieutenant said. A police cruiser and bystander's car were also involved in the crash.

"Due to the nature of the incident, a call-out was made for detectives in the Violent Offenders Unit as well as the Traffic Services Unit," Hall said. "The initial investigation indicates that the juvenile suspect and victim are acquainted, and an argument had occurred between these individuals. This argument ultimately resulted in the suspect discharging a handgun into the home."

Evidence gathered during the investigation will be given to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of formal charges.

