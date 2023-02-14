Shots fired in house, Thorntown man arrested

Feb. 14—A rural Thorntown man admitted to shooting a gun in his house but said it was an accident, according to court records.

Walter Medley fired twice during an argument with his wife, once into the kitchen floor and once into the kitchen ceiling, police reported. His adult daughter's bedroom floor is directly above the kitchen ceiling, and she was in her bedroom at the time, Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Tyler Moriarty reported.

The couple's daughter called 911 to report that her parents were arguing, she heard two gunshots, and then she heard nothing and didn't know if they were injured, according to Boone County Communications records. She remained in a closet and talking to a 911 operator until police arrived, Moriarty noted.

Medley's blood alcohol concentration was .313 when he was tested at Witham Hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit. He didn't remember refusing to show police his hands or cutting his head when he fell after being tased, but he remembered being tased and complained about it often as he sobered up at the hospital, according to the affidavit.

A BAC of .313 is nearly four times the legal limit for driving in Indiana, .08. A BAC of .3 or above can render the drinker anywhere from incontinent to unconscious, while a BAC of .35 usually puts someone in a coma and could kill them. For most people, .45 is likely fatal, medical sources agree.

Vicki Medley told police she and Walter were arguing about his drinking when left the room and returned with a handgun, Moriarty reported. She said he seemed to be trying to clear the gun when two rounds fired in rapid succession, and she thought they were accidentally discharged, according to the affidavit. Vicki and her daughter were unhurt, and Vicki did not believe Walter meant to hurt her, police reported.

Medley's guns are being held by court order under Indiana's red flag law.

Medley is charged with criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a building, intimidation with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, and unlawful carrying of a handgun. A judge on Monday set a preliminary trial date of June 5.