Shots fired incident investigated in Schenectady; House, vehicle struck, police say

SCHENECTADY — City police are investigating a shots fired incident from Tuesday where a house and vehicle were found struck, police said Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of the 1200 block of Congress St., police said.

Officers called to the scene soon found multiple shell casings and damage to the house and vehicle from gunfire, police said.

The department's Evidence Technician Unit and Detective Division continued to investigate the incident Wednesday, police said.

