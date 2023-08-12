Shots fired incident leads to police pursuit

Aug. 11—Two were taken into custody following a police chase after shots were fired Friday afternoon.

Capt. Chase Cotter with the St. Joseph Police Department said a call came in just before 5 p.m. reporting that two females in a GMC Yukon at North 13th and Powell streets were shooting out of the vehicle. It is not known what they were shooting at.

Other officers confirmed the shooting and located shell casings on the ground in the area. A witness gave the license plate number of the vehicle to police and then an officer attempted to stop the vehicle at Ninth and Powell streets.

Suspects fled the scene, leading to a police pursuit across the city, which ended at Ferndale Avenue.

Police found several small children in the vehicle after it was stopped.

There were no injuries or damage to property.

An adult female and a juvenile female are being held for investigation of unlawful use of a firearm, child endangerment and resisting arrest by fleeing.

