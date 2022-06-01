Shots fired inside Cheesecake Factory in Tukwila

Police responded to a reported shooting at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant located at the Southcenter Mall in Tukwila on Tuesday evening.

At about 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Strander Boulevard after receiving reports that a dispute had escalated into gunfire.

A Cheesecake Factory employee told KIRO 7 that the shooting happened inside the restaurant.

Tukwila police say they believe any parties involved in the dispute fled the scene after the incident.

At this time, no suspects have been taken into custody.

KIRO 7 is working to confirm is anyone was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story.