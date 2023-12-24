Shots fired inside of Giant in District Heights

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were on the scene of a shooting inside a Giant in District Heights Saturday evening.

Officers arrived at the store, located at 5500 Silver Hill Rd., at about 4:45 p.m. for a non-contact shooting.

A spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Police Department said two people were having a dispute and one fired a gun inside of the store.

