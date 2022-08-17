Shots fired inside Wolfchase Galleria, police say

Gunfire rang out inside one of Memphis’ most popular shopping centers on Wednesday, August 17, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said shots were fired inside of the Wolfchase Galleria mall around 12:41 p.m.

Police said no injuries were reported and nobody has been arrested in connection to the incident.

However, the investigation into the gunfire is ongoing, according to police.

FOX13 reached out to Wolfchase Galleria for a statement. They directed all questions to Memphis Police.

