Shots are fired on Interstate 5 in western Stanislaus County. Stockton man is arrested.

A 58-year-old man was arrested Wednesday following a violent incident on Interstate 5 in western Stanislaus County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP investigators arrested Marco Inclan-Millan of Stockton, who was booked in county jail on potential charges of assault with a deadly weapon and a firearm violation related to a prior felony conviction.

At about 6:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired on northbound I-5, north of Sperry Road near Patterson. The shooting occurred as two individuals argued about a minor collision between their vehicles, a CHP news release said.

Modesto-area CHP officers arrived at the scene and found a bullet in the dirt, which was collected as evidence.

The victim, who was not injured, gave investigators a description of the suspect, plus a description of a white Freightliner, with a blue Amazon trailer, allegedly driven away by Millan.

Amazon assisted investigators by providing the trailer’s location in Stockton. Investigators found the Freightliner near the Port of Stockton around 1:40 p.m. and stopped the vehicle. The CHP release said Millan was detained.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched the Freightliner and found a semiautomatic handgun with rounds in the magazine, CHP said. Millan was arrested without incident.