Shots-fired investigation begins after deputy, thinking he was target of gunfire, fires back

A sheriff’s deputy in Indiana caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting early Friday was not wounded, but one of the people involved in the exchange of gunfire was hit, the Indiana State Police said.

>> Coroner IDs suspect involved in shootout with Columbus police

The ISP is investigating to determine whether the person wounded was hit by the deputy’s bullet or from one of the shots fired from a car as it passed the Jackson Mart in the Madison County city of Anderson, the ISP said in its statement issued through Sgt. Scott Keegan, ISP Pendleton District public information officer.

Madison County Sheriff John Beeman asked the ISP to investigate because the incident involved one of his deputies.

Deputy Robert Lemon, four years with the department, was on patrol when he stopped at a traffic light in an area of 5th and Jackson streets in Anderson just after midnight.

Deputy Lemon saw two people at mart’s gas pumps begin firing weapons in his general direction.

He got out of his cruiser and fired at least one shot from his service weapon, the ISP said.

Lemon was not injured, but ISP detectives later determined the individuals at the gas pumps had been fired upon from a passing vehicle and that a 20-year-old Anderson man, Aundray Lamonte Ivy Jr., was hit and wounded. Ivy was treated at a hospital and released.

The investigation is ongoing, ISP said.

Anderson is north and west of Richmond.







