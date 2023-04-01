Shots fired investigation leads to arrests, seizure of fentanyl pills

Apr. 1—Three Owensboro men were arrested Thursday after an Owensboro Police Department investigation led to the seizure of more than 400 fentanyl pills, two firearms and more than $4,000 in cash.

OPD officers responded to the 500 block of Plum Street at approximately 4:02 p.m. Thursday in reference to a firearm discharge in which a residence and vehicle were struck.

Officers located shell casings from different caliber firearms, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene, where they interviewed witnesses and took over the investigation.

Other firearm discharges were reported within the city, and the investigation determined rounds had been fired between two occupied vehicles.

No individuals were injured during the incident.

Detectives received additional information reporting armed subjects were observed entering a residence in the 900 block of Holly Avenue.

A vehicle believed to be involved was located nearby, and OPD officers, with the assistance of the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, established a perimeter around the residence while a search warrant was obtained for the residence and vehicle.

Multiple subjects exited the residence without incident.

OPD's Emergency Response Team, Hazardous Devices Unit and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit responded to the scene. The search warrant was executed, and the residence was cleared, resulting in the seizure.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

The following subjects were arrested and are lodged at the Daviess County Detention Center:

A'Dyn Buckner, 19, of the 1000 block of East 19th Street, was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Czarek Willinger, 18, of the 900 block of Holly Avenue, was charged Friday with trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Masaan Payne, 20, of the 800 block of Gardenside Drive, was charged Friday with trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and possession of marijuana.