Shots fired at Josey High School homecoming tailgate, second shooting in 24 hours

Police are on the scene of a shooting at the T.W. Josey High School homecoming tailgate.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting took place on the campus of Josey High School at approximately 5:24 p.m.

"The incident occurred after the football game outside of the football stadium," according to a release from the sheriff's office. "It was reported that an altercation took place prior to the shooting."

Deputies found two victims that appeared to have at least one gunshot wound, according to the release. They were brought to the hospital for treatment.

Traci George, who was driving to the tailgate with her children, said when she arrived, it was total chaos.

"I drove up to mayhem of people jumping over the fence," George said. "They were saying, 'someone just got shot. They just shot somebody in the face.'"

George said there was not a police presence at the tailgate prior to the incident.

"They should have had somebody over there,” she said.

This is the second shooting on Richmond County School property in less than 24 hours.

The Thomson-Laney football game was postposed Friday night after shots were fired near the stadium. Thomson High School was leading the game 15-14 with 6:28 remaining in the 3rd quarter when fans heard about a dozen gunshots.

Two suspects were detained and three guns were seized, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries were reported.

"So here we are with two shootings on high school properties, one last night and one today, not even 24 hours," George said. "Something's got to change now. I reached out to my activist friends but our hands are tied. It's like what can we do – we plan marches, we educate, we let our community leaders know that these situations are going on. Yet, it's still happening."

George said she fears her children will not be able to have the same upbringing as she did because of the increased violence in Richmond County.

"I grew up where the parade used to come down my grandmother's street," she said. "She used to pass out bottled water to everybody. If this keeps happening, [my children] won't even have these types of celebrations and homecoming events to attend."

