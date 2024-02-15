Daily Briefing: Shots fired in Kansas City

A shooting took place near the stage where Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches addressed the crowd to celebrate their Super Bowl win. Also in the news: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will brief top lawmakers on Russia's potentially dangerous nuclear space-based weapon on Thursday. And "Pookie is looking absolutely fire."

I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author.

Police say three detained after Kansas City shooting

Less than half an hour after the conclusion of the parade Wednesday to celebrate the Super Bowl victory for the Kansas City Chiefs, a shooting near the city's Union Station left one person dead and at least 22 injured, many of whom are children.

Three people have been detained, but detectives are investigating whether one person was among a group of bystanders who assisted police and possibly tackled an assailant.

Witnesses recount chaos when gunfire broke out , saying at first they thought they heard the sound of fireworks.

The team had left the stage by the time of the shooting. All Chiefs players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for, and many NFL players sent their condolences on social media following the mass shooting.

Where's safe anymore? Gun control advocates have decried the shooting at the celebration, where more than 800 law enforcement officers were providing security for the parade route.

Fans leave the area after shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

What to know about Russia's plan to put a nuclear weapon in space

New intelligence details Russia's desire to put a nuclear weapon in space, according to U.S. officials, in a move that could pose a major threat to international security. The intelligence, confirmed by two officials not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, will be the subject of a meeting between President Joe Biden's top national security adviser and congressional leaders Thursday. Congress members have asked Biden to declassify all related information in order to aid "the actions necessary to respond to this threat.” Read more

More news to know now

Why the Fani Willis hearing could decide the fate of Trump's Georgia election case

A potential blockbuster hearing starting on Thursday could decide the fate of the Georgia election racketeering case against Donald Trump and 14 others charged with trying to illegally overturn the 2020 election results in a state he lost by a whisker to Democrat Joe Biden. A judge will determine if allegations surrounding an affair between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the private attorney she hired to oversee the case, Nathan Wade, are enough to disqualify one or both of them – and potentially even to dismiss the case altogether after three years of investigation and prosecution. Read more

Israel pulls out of truce talks in Cairo

Israel pulled out its delegation from cease-fire talks in Cairo, blaming Hamas' "delusional demands'' and a lack of new proposals, Israeli media outlets reported Wednesday. Among the main issues preventing a deal is Israel's pledge to crush Hamas and remain in charge of security in Gaza after the war and Hamas' demands of a permanent cease-fire and the withdrawal of all Israeli troops from the war-torn territory. Families of the hostages called Netanyahu’s decision a “death sentence” for their loved ones, who have been held by militants in Gaza for more than 130 days. Read more

Protesters are taking part in a protest that is blocking aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip at the Nitzana Crossing Point on February 14, 2024 in Nitzana, Israel.

Is high inflation still a thing? Not as much.

Inflation continues to vex the American consumer. Prices rose by 3.1% from January 2023 to January 2024, the Labor Department said this week. But it's not all bad news: wages are catching up to inflation, giving consumers renewed confidence. But housing costs keep rising, despite high demand. This means houses are selling far above list prices or that homeowners don't want to sell due to fear of high interest rates. Read more of the year's money trends here.

Photo of the day: 'Pookie is looking absolutely fire'

If you haven't heard the line "Pookie is looking absolutely fire" by now, give it a quick search on social media. You'll find content by the charming real-life couple Jett and Campbell "Pookie" Puckett who are known for their viral getting-ready videos. The always best-dressed Pucketts were invited Tory Burch's Fall/Winter 2024 New York Fashion Week show this week with the stars — looking pretty fire, of course.

(L-R) Jett Puckett and Campbell Puckett attend Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2024 New York Fashion Week at New York Public Library on February 12, 2024 in New York City.

