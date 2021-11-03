Shots fired leads to hourslong standoff at Kettering apartment

Nov. 3—A 46-year-old man was jailed Tuesday morning following an hourslong standoff at a Kettering apartment building.

Kettering police were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue after a report of shots fired and a man seen with a gun.

Police evacuated the building, and the two adjacent apartment buildings also were evacuated as a precaution, Kettering Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Johnson said.

Officers used a loudspeaker to try to order the suspect — later identified as Shawn Michael McNary — to come out with his hands up.

Tactical teams from the Kettering Police Department and Beavercreek Police Department responded, and officers from Oakwood and the University of Dayton also assisted.

McNary eventually emerged from the apartment shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Johnson said a search warrant was obtained and crews entered the building.

No injuries were reported.

McNary was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated menacing, inducing panic and three weapons charges, all misdemeanors. He also is accused of a parole violation, records show.

