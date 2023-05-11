Shots fired in Lebanon

May 10—The Lebanon Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a vehicle of interest that's believed to be connected to an incident where shots were fired on South Maple Street.

The Lebanon Police Department was called to 1165 South Maple St. on Monday to investigate a report of shots being fired. Officers found damage to houses in the area, along with shell casings. Crime scene technicians were also requested to analyze the scene. No injuries were reported.

Law enforcement has identified a black Lexus GS350 with the license plate number 849BGFY as a vehicle of interest. During the incident, it is believed that there were multiple individuals inside the car.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to call Lebanon Police Department Det. Jeremy Drennon at 615-394-4701, or to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and the department didn't have any additional information to release as of Tuesday afternoon.