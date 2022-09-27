Shots fired at local apartment complex leaves one injured

Sep. 27—An Anniston man was injured after multiple gunshots were fired at Constantine apartments Saturday night, police say.

Around 7:45 p.m., Anniston police received multiple calls reporting several shots fired at the 300 block of Elm street, Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins said.

Law enforcement arrived to find a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, Hawkins said. The victim was life-flighted to UAB hospital in Birmingham where he is in stable condition.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Oxford Police Department assisted APD with crowd control, Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said.

No arrests have been made in the case; however, police continue to investigate the incident.