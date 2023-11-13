Shots fired at local police officers during chase

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Occupants of a speeding car fired multiple shots at a pursuing police officer, leaving officers on “high alert.”

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, according to a news release from Akron Police Department. An officer was parked near the intersection of South Arlington Street and East Archwood Avenue when he heard a gunshot then saw a minivan speed past at about 80 mph.

The officer gave chase and caught up to the vehicle at the intersection of Reed Avenue and Clement Street.

The minivan turned north onto Clement, then stopped. The occupants appeared to wait for the officer to get closer before one of them fired multiple shots at the officer, according to the release. The minivan then sped off.

The officer activated his lights and siren and a passenger in the minivan fired more gunshots toward him, according to the release.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle on Kelly Avenue near Wyley Avenue, according to the release.

There were no reported injuries, but gunfire struck a parked car and a home in the 1000 block of Clement Avenue, according to the release.

The minivan, a silver Chrysler Pacifica, was later recovered and is being processed, according to police. They also collected other evidence at the scene.

“Investigators are working around the clock” to identify the suspects, “while officers remain on high alert,” reads the release.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website

