Shots fired at Manchester house

Jul. 15—MANCHESTER — A door at a Manchester residence was shattered by what appeared to be gunfire early Thursday morning, police said.

A resident who lives on Clinton Street called police Thursday morning to report the shattered front door, police said. The resident said she heard possible fireworks shortly after midnight and upon looking outside found her door to be shattered.

Responding officers later found several bullet casings in the roadway in front of the residence and found evidence that suggested that the both the door and residence had been struck by gunfire, police said.

Police said they believe the shots were fired from a vehicle.

There were no injuries, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Det. Joseph Davis at 860-643-3357.

Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer.