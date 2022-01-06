Shots fired as Manchester man confronts catalytic converter thieves

Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

Thieves fired gunshots after a Manchester man confronted them stealing a neighbor’s catalytic converter early Thursday, police said.

No one was hurt. The incident was reported at about 3:45 a.m. at 51 Hamlin St. Hearing what he believed to be a power saw, a resident looked outside and saw a dark gray vehicle, unknown to him, parked in his driveway, police spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea said.

Three males were standing near his neighbor’s vehicle, and the resident went outside and shouted at them, Shea said. Another male was on the ground sawing off the converter, which contains valuable metals that thieves typically exchange for cash.

One of the males drew a handgun and pointed it at the resident, Shea said. A second male also displayed a firearm, and the resident quickly retreated inside. After closing the door, multiple gun shots were heard, and the group sped away in the dark gray vehicle.

Police found shell casings in the driveway of 51 Hamlin St. and confirmed a catalytic converter was stolen, Shea said. Police could find no damage to buildings or vehicles from the shots fired, Shea said, but the driver’s side window of the vehicle the converter was taken from was smashed. Windows in other vehicles in the area of Pearl and Holl streets also were broken, and police believe the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 860-645-5500 or 860-645-5575. Also, Shea said, police encourage citizens to call 911 and report crimes in progress rather than confronting criminals.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

