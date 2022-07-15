Shots fired at Manchester residence

Jul. 14—MANCHESTER — A door at a Manchester residence was shattered by what appeared to be gunfire around early this morning, police said.

A resident who lives on Clinton Street called police early this morning to report the shattered front door, police said. The resident reported that she heard possible fireworks shortly after midnight, and upon looking outside, found her door to be shattered.

Responding officers later found multiple bullet casings in the roadway in front of the residence, and found evidence that suggested that the both the door and residence had been struck by gunfire, police said.

Police added that it is suspected that the shots were fired from a vehicle, although no one has come forward with any additional information as of yet.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, police said.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Detective Joseph Davis at 860-643-3357.

Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer.