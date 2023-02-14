Shots fired at Michigan State University; "multiple injuries reported," police say

Police on Monday night reported "multiple injuries" and issued a shelter-in-place order at Michigan State University, following reports of gunshots fired on campus, according to Twitter posts from the department.

The shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus, the police said. Later Monday night, police said there was "another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries."

In a previous Twitter update, the MSU Police and Public Safety department said they were looking for a suspect. "The suspect is believed to be on foot right now," police said. "Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond."

An alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time urged people to "run, hide, fight," according to CBS Detroit.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

