Shots fired at Milwaukee District 5 police station, suspect is reportedly in custody

A heavy police presence has gathered late Friday afternoon around Milwaukee's Fifth District police station amid reports of shots being fired.

The shots were heard about 3 p.m. with reports suggesting that police returned fire to a suspect.

Investigators are uncertain if there is any connection between the shooting and the death of Keishon D. Thomas, 20, who died in a police holding cell while in custody at the District 5 station on Wednesday.

The push comes after a series of three killings involving Milwaukee police officers in 2021, which happened in a span of two weeks, and after 20-year-old Keishon Thomas died in a police holding cell Wednesday.

Three officers were suspended following Thomas' death and the investigation remains ongoing, Milwaukee Police Department Chief Jeffrey Norman confirmed in a news conference Friday.

Multiple outlets quoting sources said a man fired shots at several officers, who then returned fire. The suspect was shot in the arm.

Officers chased the suspect down the street toward North 7th and West Locust streets and took him into custody and he was transported to Froedtert Hospital.

A police news conference is scheduled imminently.

This story will be updated.

Contact Vanessa Swales at 414-308-5881 or vswales@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Vanessa_Swales.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shots fired at Milwaukee District 5 police station; arrest reported