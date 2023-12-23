Shots fired at Monroeville Police officers, person barricades themself: BCSO

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting Monroeville Police Department with an incident that started off as an alleged hostage situation at a home in the Eastwood Estates neighborhood.

Baldwin County Sheriff, Hoss Mack, told News 5 their office is on scene. Sheriff Mack says the person fired shots at Monroeville officers and has barricaded themself.

This is a developing story.

