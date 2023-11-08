‘All clear’ given after false report of shots fired near Alter HS; students dismissed early

Students at Archbishop Alter High School are going home early after a false report of shots being fired near campus prompted a lockdown on Wednesday.

Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman confirmed on scene to News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson that police received a single report of shots fired outside of the school around 8:43 a.m.

Kettering police clarified later Wednesday morning in a statement that the call reported that six students were shot inside a 9th-grade classroom and that the caller was hiding in a classroom.

The call sent Alter High School into lockdown, but the call was later determined to be a false report and a “swatting” incident.

“It appears that a multitude of schools across Ohio and Kentucky also fell victim to a swatting call at around the same time this morning,” Officer Cynthia James, Public Information Officer for Kettering Police, said.

The origin of the call remains under investigation.