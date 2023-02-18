The Arizona State University Police Department responded to reports of shots fired near 960 E. University Drive in Tempe at about 5:25 p.m. Friday. The area has since been cleared, police said.

Tempe police say a woman and a man were in a verbal argument when the man pushed the woman. She responded by drawing a gun and firing "at least one round," according to Tempe Police Department spokesperson Officer Thomas Byron.

"The two left the scene together quickly and were unable to be located," Byron said. "At the moment, we don't have reports of injuries and we don't believe there were other subjects involved in the incident."

CRIME ALERT - Tempe campus



ASUPD has received a report of shots fired near 960 E University Dr.



The suspect is described as a black female, late 20s, 5' 4" with a skinny build, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans.



If seen, contact Tempe Police at 480-350-8311. pic.twitter.com/PNSfcohhVW — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) February 18, 2023

The woman is described as a Black female, in her late 20s, 5 feet 4 inches, slim build, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans, police reported.

At about 6:30 p.m., ASU police said the area had been cleared to "resume normal activity."

INCIDENT UPDATE - Tempe campus (report of shots fired)



The area around 960 E University Dr. has been cleared to resume normal activity.



If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact @TempePolice at 480-350-8311. pic.twitter.com/4Gxv1wUEkw — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) February 18, 2023

If anybody has information about the suspect's whereabouts, they can contact Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Shots fired near ASU's Tempe campus; no injuries reported