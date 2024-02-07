Shots fired near Krystal at busy intersection in Roswell, police say

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a busy intersection in Roswell on Tuesday evening.

Roswell police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that shots were fired near the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Dogwood Road.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the scene saw police investigating at a Krystal restaurant located at the intersection.

It’s unclear where the shots were fired from, but police say that no one was injured.

Channel 2 Action News crews also saw one person being detained by police, but police have not confirmed if anyone has been arrested and charged.

Details on what led up to the shots being fired have not been released.

