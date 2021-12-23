Shots fired near Mall of Valley in Victorville, no injuries reported in incident

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
The San Bernardino County Sheriff&#39;s Department reported that shots were fired Wednesday night outside the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville.
Gunfire rang out Wednesday at the Mall of Victor Valley, making it the second incident of its kind at the Victorville shopping location in nearly one month.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told the Daily Press that the incident happened around 8 p.m.outside the mall on the corner of Bear Valley and Amargosa roads.

Deputies found the juvenile victims who were shot at but not hit, Huerta said.

The suspect remains outstanding and the nvestigation is ongoing, she said.

November shooting

Last month, sheriff’s officials reported that 35-year-old William Pierce of Pomona died on Nov. 19 after a shooting at the Mall of Victor Valley.

The shooting also involved an 8-year-old girl and her 19-year-old brother, who were both injured during the incident outside the mall’s Red Robin restaurant in Victorville.

On Nov. 22, sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said the injured siblings had been released from the hospital and were recovering at home.

Rodriguez also reported Pierce was not related to the injured family members.

Since the November shooting, sheriff’s officials have not released any other details regarding the shooting, although several requests have been made.

Huerta told the Daily Press on Thursday that she would follow up with possible information on last month’s shooting.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Instagram @RenegadeReporter and Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Shots fired at Mall of Valley in Victorville

