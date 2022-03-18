Shots fired near Oregon shopping mall

Shots were fired Friday near an Oregon shopping mall, police said.

The Salem Police Department advised people to avoid the downtown area near the Salem Center mall after reports of shots fired around 2:15 p.m. Authorities were re-routing traffic from the area. Local reports said police were searching for a suspect.

Police initially stressed that the shooting was not an active shooter incident before saying that it was a short time later. Fox News has reached out to the police department.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools said it placed its Downtown Learning Center and the Howard Street Charter School on lockdown due to the police activity.

Students were not being released during the lockdown and parents were asked to not go to the school's campus.

Amirah Montaner, 19, told the Statesman Journal she was inside the mall when shots were fired. She said she saw a group of kids yell at another group of kids outside the mall before overhearing someone in the group telling someone to show a gun.

"He shot four or five times before he ran off. I looked up and I see smoke coming out of the gun as he's running and still shooting," she said. "It took me a second to register it actually happened. I ran in the opposite direction."

"I think what's the most shocking is they looked like they were about my age or younger," she added. "He wasn't necessarily even looking at what he was shooting. He was just kind of shooting."

Authorities have not disclosed if anyone was injured or if an arrest has been made.